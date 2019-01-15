Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Garda sergeants in Tuam have been identified as key contacts for the reporting of anti-social behaviour in the area.
It follows a private deputation of Gardai to the municipal district meeting late last year where calls were made for a Garda liaison officer.
Officials advised that four sergeants have been identified as points of contact for Tuam Municipal District councillors.
Garda liaisons identified for councillors in bid to tackle anti social behaviour in Tuam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Garda sergeants in Tuam have been identified as key contacts for the reporting of anti-social behaviour in the area.