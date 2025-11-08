Garda investigations underway following the discovery of a woman’s body in An Spideál

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí in Connemara are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in An Spidéal.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident yesterday shortly before 6pm at a property on the outskirts of the village.

A woman, believed to be aged in her 70’s and from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.