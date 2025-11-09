Garda investigations continue following death of woman in an Spidéal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the circumstances of the death of a woman in An Spidéal on Friday.

The woman who was found dead has been named locally as Philomena Hernon, who was in her 60s of Sáile Chuanna, An Spidéal.

Philomena is a sister of former Fianna Fail MEP Sean Ó Neachtain.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out with the remains of the deceased moved to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination was done by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are not releasing the results for operational reasons with a garda spokesperson saying that officers are investigating “all the circumstances” of the tragedy.