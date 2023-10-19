Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Garda investigation is continuing into a disturbance at Ballinfoile Park which resulted in a young man being hospitalised
The man was taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car during yesterday’s disturbance
Gardaí were alerted to the scene around 4pm following reports of a large group gathering in the area.
The car involved in the incident was later seized by Gardaí.
No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.
