Gardaí investigating robbery at business on Seamus Quirke Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating a robbery at a business on Seamus Quirke Road in Westside, Galway city.

It occurred at around 8:20PM yesterday, and is understood to have happened at an off-licence business.

Gardaí say a male entered the premises and demanded money from staff, before leaving with a sum of cash.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Seamus Quirke Road area around the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area to contact them.

