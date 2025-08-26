Gardaí investigating as three cars set on fire in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Tuam where three vehicles were set on fire at Gilmartin Road

The vehicles were parked outside residential houses when the criminal damage incidet occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning (Mon Aug 25)

The vehicles were extensively damaged, and the scene has been technically examined.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Gilmartin Road at 3am yesterday who may have observed unusual activity is asked to contact Tuam Gardai