Gardaí investigating arson attack at family farm in Claregalway appeal for witnesses

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are continuing to investigate an alleged arson attack at a family farm in Claregalway.

One horse died, and another is recovering, after a fire broke out at Horan Stud Farm on New Year’s Eve night, at around 10:20PM.

The stud farm is owned by well-known Galway show jumper, stallion owner and breeder Owen Horan.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to aid the family farm, and €25,600 has already been raised.

Gardaí investigating the incident of criminal damage on December 31st say no other injuries were reported.

It’s understood winter fodder was destroyed in the incident, and that damage was also done to a vehicle

A technical examination was carried out at the scene, and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who noticed unusual activity around the time of the incident to come forward.

They are asking anyone who was in the Cahergowan area between 9pm and 11pm on 31st December and may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

