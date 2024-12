Gardaí say they’re continuing to investigate all the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in the city this morning.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 70s, was found at around 5am near Riverside Industrial Estate on the Tuam Road.

The body has since been removed to UHG where a post-mortem examination will take place.

It’s understood at this point that foul play is not suspected but Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.