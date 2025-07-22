  • Services

Gardaí investigate two separate assaults in Galway city

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults in Galway city over a four day period

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents

The first incident occurred at Church Lane in the city centre at approximately 1:20 last Wednesday morning

A man in his late teens, was hit on the head with an object

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries

The second incident under investigation occurred at Distillery Road in Newcastle at around 9:30 on Saturday night

A man, aged in his 50s, was brought by ambulance to UHG for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have been in the areas in question and who witnessed the incidents or who may have any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí at 091 53 8000

