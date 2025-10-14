Gardaí investigate theft of expensive equipment from a house in Ballygar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating the theft of expensive equipment from a house in Ballygar over the weekend

The crime took place between 4 on Saturday afternoon and noon on Sunday in Gortacoosaun in Ballinamore Bridge

A yellow transformer, a green Metabo Cango, a Dewalt drill and a green wall chaser were stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area or anyone who may have been offered these items for sale is asked to contact Ballygar Gardaí on 090 – 6624512