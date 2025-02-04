Gardaí investigate string of house burglaries in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Gardaí are investigating a string of house burglaries in East Galway
They took place over a five day period in Killimor, Aughrim and Portumna
Over the weekend on Saturday evening at 6.25 a homeowner in Heathlawn in Killimor returned home to find the rear door open and 4 men exiting the house
They got into a waiting black AUDI A6 saloon which left in the Portumna direction
Earlier in the week on Tuesday night a Black Audi A6 was observed in the area of a house break-in at Tristaun, Aughrim between 6.50 and 7.10pm
At this point it’s not known if there’s a connection between the two incidents
The homeowner returned home and found that the rear back door had been forced.
Ballinasloe Gardaí say there was no power in the house due to the Storm and jewellery and vouchers had been stolen.
Gardaí in Loughrea are investigating a burglary at Thornfield, Portumna between 7.50 and 8.45 on Tuesday evening
The alarm was activated and Gardaí arrived a short time after and confirmed the burglary.
Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in any of these areas around the time of the incidents and observed any suspicious activity to contact the investigating Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line