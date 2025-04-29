Gardaí investigate serious criminal damage to houses in Loughrea and Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating serious criminal damage to houses and vehicles in Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

Early Sunday at approximately 3am the front window and door of a house in Gort Bride in Loughrea were smashed.

There was also significant damage caused to three vehicles parked in the vicinity.

A few days earlier on Thursday the back window and back door of a house in Hymany Park in Ballinasloe were smashed at approximately noon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or who has any other information to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.