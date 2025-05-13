  • Services

Services

Gardaí investigate house break-ins in Salthill and on the Headford Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí investigate house break-ins in Salthill and on the Headford Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating a burglary that occurred at Mount St Mary’s, Taylors Hill between Friday and yesterday.

The front door of the premises was smashed and a leaf blower was taken during the course of the break-in.

On Sunday between 1pm and 5pm a house was broken into at San Antonio Terrace in Salthill.

Entry was gained to the house and an e-scooter was taken from the hallway.

Also on Sunday a break-in occurred in the Dun Na Coiribe estate on the Headford road in the city.

At 9.20pm the homeowner disturbed the intruder who fled on foot.

Any information on these incidents can be given to Galway or Salthill Gardaí or to the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

More like this:
no_space
Notice for accessibility assistance at Galway train station goes from twelve hours to one

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommuters requiring assistance to travel are now guar...

no_space
Galway Divisional Gardaí host 5th Garda Youth Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Divisional Gardaí have hosted the 5th Garda Yo...

no_space
Modular homes suggested as short term solution for tented communities in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMModular homes are being suggested as a possible short...

no_space
Green light for new apartment block in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a new apartment bl...

no_space
Concern over long-term vacant firefighter positions in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over an apparent inability ...

no_space
Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities at OPW Galway locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInclusive tours for Sign Language communities are to ...

no_space
Big Shell Survey to take place on city's Grattan beach tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Atlantaquaria is calling on seashell spotters ...

no_space
€7m Lidl store to open in Claregalway next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLidl is opening its new seven million euro store in C...

no_space
Call for Transport Minister to address capacity issues on Galway trains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has called on the Minister for Transport t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up