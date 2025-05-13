Gardaí investigate house break-ins in Salthill and on the Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating a burglary that occurred at Mount St Mary’s, Taylors Hill between Friday and yesterday.

The front door of the premises was smashed and a leaf blower was taken during the course of the break-in.

On Sunday between 1pm and 5pm a house was broken into at San Antonio Terrace in Salthill.

Entry was gained to the house and an e-scooter was taken from the hallway.

Also on Sunday a break-in occurred in the Dun Na Coiribe estate on the Headford road in the city.

At 9.20pm the homeowner disturbed the intruder who fled on foot.

Any information on these incidents can be given to Galway or Salthill Gardaí or to the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.