Gardaí investigate criminal damage at homes in Renmore and Westside

Published:

Gardaí investigate criminal damage at homes in Renmore and Westside
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at homes in Renmore and Westside.

Both incidents happened last week.

Two men, who it’s understood were armed with iron bars, smashed the window of the sitting room and the glass panel of the front door of a house in Camillaun Park in Westside.

The incident occurred just after 9 last Wednesday night and the men were seen getting into a small blue/black car and headed in the direction of Newcastle.

At midnight the following day a house and a vehicle were damaged at Gleann Rua, Renmore.

The front window of the house and the glass pane of the front door were broken.

In addition the rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway was smashed.

Gardaí at Mill street are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in these areas during these times and observed any suspicious activity to contact them at 091 53-8000.

