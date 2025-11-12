Gardaí investigate cause of fire at derelict train station in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Garda Technical Scenes of Crime Unit and officials from Irish Rail are on site at Tuam Railway Station today to investigate the cause of last night’s fire at the derelict building

Three units of the firebrigade from Tuam, Mountbellew and Claremorris tackled the blaze for four hours from 8pm

A hydraulic platform from Galway city and a water tanker from Tuam were also brought on site as a precaution

In September €6.6million was announced for a major regeneration of the derelict site which would include an enterprise hub and community spaces

Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley says the damage, while significant, was confined to one section of the long building