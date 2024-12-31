Gardaí investigate assaults in city centre and Salthill over Christmas weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating assaults in the city centre and Salthill over Christmas weekend

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating an assault on a taxi driver in the Devon Park area on Saturday night at 11.30

The driver’s male passenger struck the taxi driver in the face as he was leaving the taxi and left the scene on foot.

In the early hours of Sunday at Abbeygate Street Upper a man got involved in a dispute with two other men

He sustained injuries from being punched and knocked to the ground

Galway Gardaí are investigating this incident which occurred at 3.25am

Investigating Gardaí are seeking witnesses to both incidents