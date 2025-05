This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating the assault of a female in Salthill Village over the bank holiday weekend.

The woman was walking when a young male who was with a group of other males spat in her face and ran off.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at 9.20.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Salthill Gardaí on 091-51 47 20.