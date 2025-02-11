Gardaí investigate as intruder enters owners bedroom as he slept

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating an incident in the city where an intruder entered the homeowner’s bedroom as he slept

The suspected burglary took place at a premises at number 1 Townhouse Eyre Square between 7:10 and 8 on Sunday evening

The suspect is described as a very tall black male wearing all dark clothing

He appeared to be concealing property under his jacket as he left the house.

Galway Gardai are keen to speak to anyone in the area or around Eyre Square who observed any suspicious activity to contact them on 091-538000