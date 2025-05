This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Castlefrench, Ballinasloe where farm gates were cut in half.

The criminal damage was done occurred between Thursday and Friday last.

The farm owner discovered that 3 gates on his land had been cut in half.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090- 96 31 890.