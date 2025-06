This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí in Gort are investigating an incident where black paint was thrown over the front of two houses

The criminal damage incidents took place at the Dún na Rí estate that occurred last Wednesday night at 8.30

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Gort Gardaí on 091-63 64 00 that’s a Galway number 63 64 00