Gardaí investigate armed robbery at Bookmaker's in Ballybrit

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at Ladbrokes Bookmaker’s in Ballybrit over the weekend

Just before 5 on Saturday evening a man in datk clothing, with his face covered entered the bookmakers

He produced a firearm from a bag and pointed it at the staff member and demanded money.

The armed man then went into the back office and a substantial amount of cash was taken

He left Ladbrokes through the front door turning left into the residential estates.

Gardaí at Millstreet are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and observed any suspicious activity to contact them on 091- 53 8000

