Garda emergency call centre to switch to Renmore next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The communications centre for emergency calls in the West will be up and running at the new Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Renmore next month.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent Tom Curley, who says all 999 calls will now be handled at the Renmore facility for 8 garda divisions in the North and West.

The centre will require 41 staff in total, a mix of civilians and gardaí, who are currently undergoing training.

He emphasised that Millstreet garda station in the city would remain open 24 hours a day despite some departments moving to Renmore.