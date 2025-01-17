Garda Drugs Unit seizes cannabis, cocaine and cash in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis, around €3,000 worth of cocaine and almost €10,500 in cash following the search of a house in Gort

The search by the Divisional Drug Unit was part of the ongoing Operation Tara, targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in Galway

A male in his late teens was arrested and detained at a Garda Station in Co Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act

He was subsequently released without charge pending further investigations