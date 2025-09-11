Garda dog Gunner assists in high-visibility checkpoints in Galway Division

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Garda dog Gunner has once again assisted members at a high-visibility operation in the east of the county.

Seven checkpoints were carried out, with nine vehicles detained and multiple road traffic offences detected.

Gunner was on duty during the Mandatory Intoxicant Testing last Saturday for the second phase of Operation Intercept.

It’s a joint operation between the Garda Crime and Community Engagement Functional Areas in the Galway Division.

The objective of the policing activity is to promote awareness and deter drug use, search for drugs and deter both drink and drug-driving.