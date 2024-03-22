Garda division which covers Galway gets smallest allocation of new recruits
The North Western Garda division, which includes Galway, is to be assigned 12 of the 165 new officers sworn in today
The highest intake will be in Dublin at 101
The Eastern region will get 39 while the Southern region will be assigned 14 new recruits
Meanwhile, 33 percent of An Garda Síochána’s newest recruits are women.
17 of the 165 new officers meanwhile were born outside the State.
There’ll be four further intakes into the Garda College at Templemore this year.
