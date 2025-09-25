Gardaí detect cases of heroin, cannabis and knife possession at city stations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have detected a number of people in possession of drugs, and one in possession of a knife, during a recent operation in the city.

Garda dog Gunner (see pics below) joined uniformed and plain clothes members for an operation at Ceannt Station and Galway Coach Station yesterday.

Along with the knife possession, Gardaí also detected one person in possession of ten deals of heroin, seven people in possession of cannabis, and arrested one person on foot of a bench warrant.

It was part of a high-visibility public transport policing operation, as Sergeant Ger Hall of Gaillimh Garda Station explains.