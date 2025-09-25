  • Services

Services

Gardaí detect cases of heroin, cannabis and knife possession at city stations

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí detect cases of heroin, cannabis and knife possession at city stations
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have detected a number of people in possession of drugs, and one in possession of a knife, during a recent operation in the city.

Garda dog Gunner (see pics below) joined uniformed and plain clothes members for an operation at Ceannt Station and Galway Coach Station yesterday.

Along with the knife possession, Gardaí also detected one person in possession of ten deals of heroin, seven people in possession of cannabis, and arrested one person on foot of a bench warrant.

It was part of a high-visibility public transport policing operation, as Sergeant Ger Hall of Gaillimh Garda Station explains.

More like this:
no_space
Galway tech duo secure $500k funding and place on prestigious US accelerator

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto: L to R: Robert Cormican (CTO, Forge Robotics),...

no_space
University of Galway appoints new sean-nós singer-in-residence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has appointed a new sean-nós sin...

no_space
Galway public invited to share feedback on recent trial of Code of Conduct for buskers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being asked to share feedback on the recen...

no_space
Plans lodged for major low-carbon energy centre in Doughiska

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission is being sought for a major energ...

no_space
Final refusal for plans to refurbish Mayfly Inn in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Coimisiún Pleanála has given a final refusal to pl...

no_space
Galway public hospitals dumped almost €1m of expired drugs since 2020

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has dumped almost €1m worth of expired drugs ...

no_space
Loughrea event to hear stories from Occupied West Bank

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn event taking place in Loughrea tonight will hear s...

no_space
Communities united in climbing hills for Hugh

This weekend will see a group of enthusiastic cyclists set out from Craughwell to Gweedore – trac...

no_space
Sarsfields survive a titanic struggle against Castlegar

Castlegar 2-24  Sarsfields 1-31 (After extra time) By Kevin Horgan at Kenny Park IN a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up