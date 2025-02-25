  • Services

Garda chiefs praise multi-agency effort to rescue a man lost in Coole Park in Gort

Published:

Garda chiefs praise multi-agency effort to rescue a man lost in Coole Park in Gort
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Garda chiefs have praised a multi-agency search which safely rescued a man in his late 60s lost in Coole Park in Gort

The man had become disorientated in Garryland forest at 5.30 last evening when he became separated from the person he was walking a dog with

He was reported missing at 7.15pm following unsuccessful attempts to locate him or contact him by phone

Extensive searches were then carried out with the assistance of the Coast Guard; the Search and Rescue Dogs Association; Civil Defence from Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Galway City and Ennis; Killaloe Search and Rescue and a number of local volunteers.

Air searches were initially conducted by drone and subsequently by the Garda Air Support Unit.

At approximately 1am, one of the dogs, having been given the man’s scent from an item of his clothing, managed to track and locate him.

He was helped out of the forest and offered medical assistance at the scene for mild hypothermia and is expected to make a full recovery.

Inspector Stan O’Grady of Gort Garda Station said: “This was an exceptional result for everyone concerned. Without the determination of members on the ground, and the very effective cooperation between the different agencies, this could have had a very different outcome.

“The man has expressed his great appreciation and admiration for the work carried out by the emergency services.”
Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche of the Galway Garda Division added: “This was a wonderful outcome. I want to praise the hard work and dedication of members of An Garda Síochána and the other agencies who were out in very challenging conditions last night and who worked exceptionally well together.”
