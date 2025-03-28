Garda chief refutes claim of racial profiling on east side of Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Garda Chief has refuted claims that Gardaí may be using racial profiling on the east side of Galway City.

The matter came up this week during a discussion on crime and Garda operations at City Hall.

The issue was raised by Councillor Helen Ogbu – who didn’t outright claim that racial profiling is happening, but that it’s what migrant families feel.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche seemed surprised at the remark and said that’s not the case.

He offered they do stop and search a lot of people, but it’s never been based on their skin colour, where they’re from, their religion, or otherwise.

The Chief Super added that there could be a cultural issue at play, referring to how police may operate in other countries.

But he concluded he’s happy to work with the community to change any negative mindset towards Gardaí – saying there’s no profiling, but Gardaí equally do not want anyone to feel targetted.