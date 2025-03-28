  • Services

Services

Garda chief refutes claim of racial profiling on east side of Galway City

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Garda chief refutes claim of racial profiling on east side of Galway City
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Garda Chief has refuted claims that Gardaí may be using racial profiling on the east side of Galway City.

The matter came up this week during a discussion on crime and Garda operations at City Hall.

The issue was raised by Councillor Helen Ogbu – who didn’t outright claim that racial profiling is happening, but that it’s what migrant families feel.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche seemed surprised at the remark and said that’s not the case.

He offered they do stop and search a lot of people, but it’s never been based on their skin colour, where they’re from, their religion, or otherwise.

The Chief Super added that there could be a cultural issue at play, referring to how police may operate in other countries.

But he concluded he’s happy to work with the community to change any negative mindset towards Gardaí – saying there’s no profiling, but Gardaí equally do not want anyone to feel targetted.

More like this:
no_space
Milestone as Croí opens state-of-the-art Stroke Hub in Newcastle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCroí has officially opened its new state-of-the-art S...

no_space
Private health insurers owe Galway hospitals over €20m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPrivate health insurance companies owe Galway's publi...

no_space
€10m in TII funding for National Roads in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost ten million euro has been allocated to Galway ...

no_space
National Sustainability Win for Galway printing company iSupply

Galway’s own sustainable printing partner iSupply Ltd. has been declared the 2025 Sustainable Sma...

no_space
Big turnout at open Dunmore meeting to discuss urgent need for new national school

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was a big turnout of concerned parents, teacher...

no_space
Galway Bay fm wins award for its support of Irish Music creators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay fm has won a national award for its ongoin...

no_space
Almost 4,000 pedestrians a day ignore €10m new river crossing at Salmon Weir

Almost 4,000 pedestrians per day are still using the old Salmon Weir Bridge due to issues accessi...

no_space
Desultory Narrative offers insight into tourist city

Desultory Narrative, a photographic exhibition by Chinese-born Xiaojian (Jennifer) Zheng which ex...

no_space
Derby defeat edges Hibernians closer to the top-flight relegation

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty It will take an extraordinary turnaround in the fortunes of Hib...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up