Garda chief promises more feet on the beat

THE restoration of a Garda presence in stations across Galway that have been unmanned over recent times is one of the top priorities for Galway Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley.

He told the Connacht Tribune that stations such as Corofin, Kilconnell and Ardrahan, which had no Garda stationed there over recent times, needed to have this situation rectified.

“The people of rural Ireland have always had a strong connection with the local Garda in their area and this link between community and our members, is, I firmly believe, of fundamental importance.

“A Garda in a local station will build up a rapport with the local community and it is this bond of trust and co-operation that we want to nurture,” said Chief Supt. Curley.

He said that the trend of a reduction in crime figures for Galway through the course of 2018 was quite encouraging although he cautioned against any sense of complacency.

The Chief Superintendent is very proud of their new Western Divisional HQ – opposite GMIT on the old Dublin Road into Galway city – which is an investment, he believes, will serve the Gardaí well over the next two to three decades.

“This project might have cost in the region of €30 million but I think that it is money well spent in terms of the facilities and infrastructure it provides, and will continue to provide, over the coming years and decades.

A ‘custody suite’ with 13 modern cells, training classrooms, a state-of-the-art firing range, facilities for a dog drugs unit, vehicle testing and fitting units, storage facilities for seized drugs and interview/conference rooms, plus ample car-parking facilities, are sprinkled through the five storey building that’s unmissable as one drives into the city from the direction of Merlin Park.

The Divisional HQ is now being kitted out to be the nerve centre for all 999 calls in the North and West region and will from early in 2019 be home to the region’s Divisional Protective Service Units that investigates domestic and sexual crimes.

