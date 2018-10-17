Garda chief in bid to secure staff to fill vacancies in Galway garda force

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division says he is trying to fill 21 vacancies within the force.

The Garda chief was responding to concerns at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte said she is concerned that there are not enough Gardaí on duty in Athenry and Tuam.

Chief Superintendent Curley says there is a number of Gardaí on the list to be promoted to sergeant rank and there are some retirements due and that leaves vacancies among rank and file personnel.

