Garda chief confirms appointment of Inspector for Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division has confirmed that a new Inspector will be appointed to the Gort district shortly.

Tom Curley made the announcement at a public meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee in Gort last night.

There had been concern in the area when Gort was made a sub-district of Loughrea without a superintendent.

