Garda appeal over woman missing from city since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the publics help in finding a woman missing from the city.

Fiona Lennon, who’s 55 years old, was last seen in the city yesterday morning.





She’s described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height, with brown hair and an average build.

Anyone with information on Fiona’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

