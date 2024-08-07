Garda appeal over teenager missing from city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a Galway teenager who has gone missing.
15 year old Thamee Chisale was last seen at his home in Galway City yesterday morning.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He is 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
It’s believed Thami may be in the Sligo area – his family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000, or the Garda Confidential Line.
The post Garda appeal over teenager missing from city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students
If it’s too good to be true – it’s probably a scam. That’s the message fr...
Galway player wins €120k in EuroMillions draw
A player from Galway has won just over 120 thousand euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw....
Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway
A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bact...
Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average
The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average. Th...
Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific
Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they...
Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK’s Aqua Operations
Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations. The U...
Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have s...
Chanelle Pharma appoints new CEO
Loughrea based pharmacutical company Chanelle Pharma have appointed a new CEO with immediate effe...
New figures show electric car registrations in Galway fall by 42% so far in 2024
New electric car registrations in Galway so far for 2024 have fallen by just over 42% compared to...