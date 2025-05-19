  • Services

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s dies

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Ballybane yesterday in which a man in his 40s died

The three-car collision took place at Clareview Park at approximately 2:50pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was in collision with two other cars.

All three drivers were brought to University Hospital Galway, where the man subsequently passed away.

It’s understood the driver passed away as a result of a medical condition

There were no other injuries reported.

Road users who were in the Clareview Park between 2:30 and 3 yesterday afternoon and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Galway Gardaí can be contacted on 091 53 8000 that’s a Galway number 53 8000

