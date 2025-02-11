Garda appeal for witnesses to alleged assault in Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the alleged assault of a woman in Ballybrit in the early hours of today

The incident occurred close to the Old Monivea Road at approximately 05.15 this morning

Gardaí are requesting any pedestrians or motorists who were travelling on either the Old Monivea Road or the Ballybane Road between 5 and 5.30am to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area during these times and who may be in possession of camera footage including dash-cam are asked to make this footage available to the Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53-8000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111