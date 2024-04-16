Garda appeal for witnesses over road rage incident in Claregalway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over what appears to be an episode of road rage in Claregalway.

The incident took place at the traffic lights in the village at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 9th.





A man left his car, approached another car stopped at the lights and opened the door before verbally abusing the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091- 842870.

