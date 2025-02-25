Gardaí appeal for witnesses after public disorder incident in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage of a public disorder incident at Rocklands Avenue in Ballybane.

The incident occurred at approximately 1PM yesterday – when a number of males gathered in the area, brandishing weapons and acting in a threatening manner.

No injuries were reported, and Gardaí seized two vehicles at the scene for technical examination.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have recorded this incident on their mobile phone to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users travelling in the area around Rocklands Avenue between 12.30pm and 1pm, who may have dash-cam footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538-000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.