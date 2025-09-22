  • Services

Services

Garda appeal for missing teen from Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Garda appeal for missing teen from Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager missing from her home in Tuam.

13 year old Martha O’Toole was reported missing from her home since yesterday, Sunday, 21st .

She is described as being 5 foot tall, with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes, but it is not known what Martha was wearing when last seen,

Martha is believed to have travelled to Galway city centre, and Gardaí and Martha’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More like this:
no_space
Plans to demolish old tourist office in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are moving to demolish the old tourist office i...

no_space
Design team to be appointed for 200 extra beds project at UHG before end of year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA design team is to be appointed before the end of th...

no_space
23 local artists receive €411,000 collectively in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM23 local artists have been awarded over €411,000 coll...

no_space
Swimmers aim to make a splash for Jigsaw services in Galway

Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity, will hold its Swim for Jigsaw fundraiser this weekend — ...

no_space
Vandals target running track in Ballinasloe

Ballinasloe’s running track has been subjected to repeated acts of vandalism – prompting calls fr...

no_space
Galway research projects aim to improve medical treatments

University of Galway is leading three new projects that aim to make medical treatments safer, fas...

no_space
Local TD says Government must get "ambitious" about equine therapy in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government must get more ambitious when it comes ...

no_space
Galway City Council and BIA Innovator Campus to host international tourism workshop and study visit this week.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council and BIA Innovator Campus will w...

no_space
GRETB learners feature in new TG4 documentary with TikToker Kayleigh Trappe

As tens of thousands of students return to school and college, a new TG4 documentary focuses on s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up