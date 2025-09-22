Garda appeal for missing teen from Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager missing from her home in Tuam.

13 year old Martha O’Toole was reported missing from her home since yesterday, Sunday, 21st .

She is described as being 5 foot tall, with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes, but it is not known what Martha was wearing when last seen,

Martha is believed to have travelled to Galway city centre, and Gardaí and Martha’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.