  • Services

Services

Garda appeal for missing man from Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Garda appeal for missing man from Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a man missing from Tuam.

48 year old Martin Ward is reported missing from Tuam since last Monday October 6th.

Martin is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches in height, with a big build, is bald and has blue eyes.

When last seen, Martin was wearing light green tracksuit bottoms, a dark green sweatshirt, black sleeveless body warmer top and black runners.

Martin’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing, and anyone with information are asked to contact Gardaí

Anyone with any information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More like this:
no_space
N65 to remain closed near Loughrea for number of hours

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N65 remains closed at Kilcooley, Loughrea, due to...

no_space
Local TD accuses Government of letting insurance companies "off the hook"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment is letting insurance companies "off the ho...

no_space
Druid Theatre appoints new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDruid Theatre has appointed a new CEO. Kerry woman Ma...

no_space
Dyke Road scheme to include 197 cost-rental and 22 social housing apartments

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the go-ahead to 219 apartments as part of the Corrib Causeway dev...

no_space
Galway City food firm signs €7m deal with Lidl

A Galway-based food company has signed a new supply deal with supermarket giants Lidl worth €7 mi...

no_space
Spanish Arch move for Saturday market in Galway

The Saturday Market at St Nicholas’ could have to relocate to the Spanish Arch while rehabilitati...

no_space
Passenger charged with the assault on taxi driver

By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old man allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stole his phone after a...

no_space
Galway solidarity with Palestinian journalists killed in Israel’s genocide

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley World experts on genocide have conf...

no_space
Fidil Ghorm wins Children’s award at German festival

Fidil Ghorm, which will be shown as part of Generation Fleadh later this month, won the European ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up