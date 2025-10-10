Garda appeal for missing man from Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a man missing from Tuam.

48 year old Martin Ward is reported missing from Tuam since last Monday October 6th.

Martin is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches in height, with a big build, is bald and has blue eyes.

When last seen, Martin was wearing light green tracksuit bottoms, a dark green sweatshirt, black sleeveless body warmer top and black runners.

Martin’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing, and anyone with information are asked to contact Gardaí

Anyone with any information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.