Gardaí appeal for help in identifying body of man recovered from Claddagh Quay

Published:

Gardaí are appealing for help in identifying the body of a man who was recently recovered from Claddagh Quay.

The body was discovered on Sunday November 17th, and Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious.

The man is estimated to have been aged in his 60s, 5ft 7 inches in height, a medium build, and is believed to have had an Irish accent.

He had blue eyes, a full head of red/grey hair, a grey full beard, with the moustache part of the beard slightly red, and had black rimmed glasses on his person.

He was wearing a grey tweed suit jacket and trousers, a blue/white striped shirt with a flowery print along the seams, and wore size 10 black laced dress shows.

Gardaí are in particular appealing to owners of guest houses, landlords, hotels, hostels, B&Bs and Airbnbs to check if anybody left their premises and may have left property behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A CCTV image of the man has been provided, and can be seen on the Galway Bay fm website.

