Garda appeal as woman hospitalised after Loughrea home burglary

Garda appeal as woman hospitalised after Loughrea home burglary
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hospitalised following a home burglary in Loughrea.

The aggravated burglary happened at around 11.30 on Sunday morning.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to UHG by ambulance for treatment – it’s understood her injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing for road users who may have camera footage, and were travelling in the Old Galway Road/Tulla Hill area between 11.15am and 11.45am on Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

