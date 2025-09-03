Garda appeal as woman hospitalised after Loughrea home burglary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hospitalised following a home burglary in Loughrea.

The aggravated burglary happened at around 11.30 on Sunday morning.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to UHG by ambulance for treatment – it’s understood her injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing for road users who may have camera footage, and were travelling in the Old Galway Road/Tulla Hill area between 11.15am and 11.45am on Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.