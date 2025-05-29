  • Services

Garda appeal after woman seriously injured in Clonberne crash

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision near Clonberne.

The collision, between a truck and a car, happened shortly after midday yesterday on the R328 at Richmond, between Clonberne and Moylough.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to UHG.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision – in particular those who may have dashcam footage from the R328 between midday and 12.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

