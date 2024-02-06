  • Services

Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner

Published:

Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner
Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Loughrea which saw thieves make off with a large number of phones.

The burglary happened shortly after 2am on Wednesday, January 31st, at a business premises on Main Street.


There were two male intruders, wearing face coverings and gloves, and one of them was carrying an iron bar.

The business owner disturbed the two suspects and was then threatened with the weapon.

The burglars then made off with a large number of iPhones.

Anyone who may have seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who has any information, is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Members of the public are also asked to keep in mind any phones for sale in unusual circumstances, and report them to Gardai.

