Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning.
At around 3am, a number of shots were fired at a home at Garbally Oaks in the town.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Damage was caused to the house, but no-one was injured during the shooting.
Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses who may have information, including video footage, or who were in Garbally Oaks between 3am and 4am this morning, to make contact.
They’re asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.
The post Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass
Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The ne...
Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen
The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycul...
Galway’s universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment
Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment ...
Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club
City planners have refused permission for a new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club...
Mountbellew student’s art exhibition launched at city’s Ceannt Station
An exhibition of paintings by Holy Rosary College student Mary O’Connor has been launched at the ...
3 million euro extension approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew
A 3 million euro extension has been approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew by Education Min...
Virtual reality learning system for nursing launched at University of Galway
A virtual reality learning system for nursing education has been launched at University of Galway...
University of Galway wins Times Higher Education award for technological innovation
University of Galway has won a Times Higher Education award for technological innovation for Cara...
Politicians urged to help with integration of 80 migrants into Anno Santo Hotel in Salthill
Local politicians have been urged to help with the ‘positive integration’ of migrants into the co...