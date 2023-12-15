Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning.

At around 3am, a number of shots were fired at a home at Garbally Oaks in the town.





Damage was caused to the house, but no-one was injured during the shooting.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses who may have information, including video footage, or who were in Garbally Oaks between 3am and 4am this morning, to make contact.

They’re asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

