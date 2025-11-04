Garda appeal after rocks thrown at buses in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating multiple instances of traffic-endangerment and criminal damage in Ballybane.

The crimes occurred at Castlepark Road over a three-day period.

On Thursday night just before 8, a taxi was driving in front of the church when the driver heard a loud bang from the back of the vehicle.

The driver stopped and found a large dent, but didn’t find what caused the damage.

An hour later in the same area, the driver of a Bus Eireann 401 heard a smashing sound from the back, which caused damage to the windows on both sides.

On Saturday night at 7.30, a 401 bus reported a rock being thrown at a side window as the vehicle was passing from the green area beside the church in Castlepark.

The driver wasn’t injured, but was very shaken by the ordeal.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents,or who may have information, is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 53 8000.