Garda appeal after pedestrian badly injured in Oranmore e-bike collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for information, after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by an e-bike in Oranmore.

This incident happened on the Coast Road in Oranmore on Wednesday November 5th, just before 7am.

The male pedestrian was walking on the hard shoulder on the train station side of the road when a male on an e-bike hit him.

Gardaí say this male spoke to the pedestrian and apologised to him, speaking with a foreign accent and wearing a North Face cap.

The pedestrian suffered very serious facial injuries, and Gardaí are now appealing for information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may know the identity of the e-bike user, is asked to make contact.