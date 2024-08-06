Garda appeal after man knocked unconscious in city assault
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked unconscious in an assault in the city.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The assault happened at around 1am outside Brown Thomas on William Street.
The injured party was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.
Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact Mill Street at 091-538-000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.
Seperately, Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to another assault that happened in the early hours of Friday morning, the 2nd of August.
Shortly after 2am, a man was assaulted by another man at Cross Street – and anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street.
The post Garda appeal after man knocked unconscious in city assault appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
