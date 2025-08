This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was badly beaten in the toilets at Supermac’s in Eyre Square.

The incident happened at around 9.50 on Saturday night.

The man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted by 3 other males, and Gardaí say he received a number of injuries and required medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.