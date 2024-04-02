Garda appeal after “extensive damage” caused during burglary at Temperance Hall in Loughrea
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí have issued an appeal after “extensive” damage was caused to Temperance Hall in Loughrea during a burglary over the weekend.
Intruders entered the hall at Barrack Street between Sunday, March 31st, and Monday, April 1st, between the hours of 12pm and 8pm.
Extensive damage was caused to the inside of the premises, and a sum of money and beverages were taken.
Anyone with information – or who saw any suspicious activity – is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station at 091 842 870.
They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.
The post Garda appeal after “extensive damage” caused during burglary at Temperance Hall in Loughrea appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
