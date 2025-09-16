  • Services

Garda appeal after elderly woman killed in city collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman died in a city collision.

The woman who died has been named locally as Marie Hession, who was in her 80s and from Renmore

The fatal road traffic collision happened on the Dublin Road at Wellpark last night.

The collision involving a bus and Marie Hession happened at around 8.45pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday are asked to make the footage available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

